Chaos in Brasilia: Explosions Rock Brazil's Supreme Court

The Brazilian Supreme Court was evacuated following two explosions outside its premises on Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the blasts claimed a man's life in front of the court.

According to a statement from the court, the first explosion erupted in a car park adjacent to the court building. Dramatic footage from local television captured the moment the blast occurred in the boot of a parked car. Law enforcement officials immediately swept the area for additional explosives, and the country's solicitor general termed the events an 'attack' on social media.

The explosions occurred mere minutes after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva departed from the nearby presidential palace. Local media outlet UOL reported sightings of a man near the Supreme Court building with explosives. These blasts, which rocked the square within 20 seconds, are under intense investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)