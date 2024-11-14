Left Menu

Chaos in Brasilia: Explosions Rock Brazil's Supreme Court

Explosions outside Brazil's Supreme Court led to its evacuation on Wednesday night. One man was killed, and another explosive was found in a car park. The incident, occurring just after President Lula left the nearby presidential palace, is being investigated as an 'attack'.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian Supreme Court was evacuated following two explosions outside its premises on Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the blasts claimed a man's life in front of the court.

According to a statement from the court, the first explosion erupted in a car park adjacent to the court building. Dramatic footage from local television captured the moment the blast occurred in the boot of a parked car. Law enforcement officials immediately swept the area for additional explosives, and the country's solicitor general termed the events an 'attack' on social media.

The explosions occurred mere minutes after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva departed from the nearby presidential palace. Local media outlet UOL reported sightings of a man near the Supreme Court building with explosives. These blasts, which rocked the square within 20 seconds, are under intense investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

