Three Charged Under MPDA Amid Latur Poll Campaign

In Latur, three individuals were charged under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act during the assembly poll campaign. The accused, Rameshwar alias Papya Suryakant Bajgude, Javed Sharafuddin Mulla, and Karan Pandurang Pawar, are known as history-sheeters. They were sentenced to a year in jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development amid the assembly poll campaign in Latur, three individuals have been charged under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. This action was taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections.

The accused, identified by police as Rameshwar alias Papya Suryakant Bajgude, Javed Sharafuddin Mulla, and Karan Pandurang Pawar, are reportedly history-sheeters. Their detention highlights the stringent measures being taken against individuals with a criminal past in this election period.

The MPDA Act enables authorities to detain repeat offenders, gangsters, bootleggers, drug offenders, and those threatening public order for up to a year. The decision reflects proactive steps by law enforcement to maintain peace during the electoral process scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

