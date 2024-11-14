Left Menu

Justice in the Spotlight: Inside the RG Kar Medical College Case

The ongoing trial concerning a rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College has seen three more doctors testify, bringing the witnesses to nine. The prime accused, Sanjay Roy, appears in court amid heavy security. An investigation by the CBI is underway, following national outrage over the incident.

In a significant development in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, three doctors testified in a special court on Thursday. This testimony raises the total number of witnesses in the case to nine, shedding more light on the tragic incident.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy, escorted under heavy police security, was presented for four successive days before the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das at Sealdah Court. Proceedings have been held in-camera since Monday, with a senior doctor and two other medical professionals providing their accounts before the judge.

The incident, which saw an on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body discovered in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage across the country. The accused, Sanjay Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata Police shortly after the incident occurred. Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court mandated a CBI investigation, acknowledging the case's gravity.

