Nepal's Constitution: A Decade of Reflection and Democratic Fortitude

Nepal's Constitution, adopted in September 2015, is due for a decade-long review, as stated by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Speaking at the Kantipur Conclave, Oli asserted that while the Constitution requires evaluation, core principles like democracy and federalism must remain intact.

The Constitution initially faced criticism from Madhes-based parties. The current coalition, consisting of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, was formed for stability and governance, Oli remarked, emphasizing its necessity due to a hung parliament.

Oli pledged to transfer power to Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba after 20 months, continuing a shared leadership agreement. He also addressed anti-corruption efforts, highlighting the arrest of Rashtriya Swotantra Party Chairman Ravi Lamichhane, following a parliamentary report on fund misappropriation.

