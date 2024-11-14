Left Menu

Narayana Murthy Advocates Management Revolution in Public Services

N R Narayana Murthy suggests that Prime Minister Modi consider recruiting civil servants from management schools to foster a management-driven mindset in governance. He emphasizes the need for managerial expertise over traditional administrative approaches and calls for innovative changes in public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:53 IST
Narayana Murthy
  • Country:
  • India

Industry leader N R Narayana Murthy has proposed a radical shift in India's civil service recruitment approach, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tap management schools for talent rather than rely solely on the UPSC examination. Murthy believes this could significantly enhance the effectiveness of public service delivery.

Speaking at a CNBC TV18 event, Murthy highlighted the benefits of a management-oriented governance system, which he claims would focus on vision, aspirations, and efficiency, contrasting with the traditional administrative approach that perpetuates the status quo. He suggests that specialised training post-recruitment could create subject matter experts.

Murthy also refers to historical administrative practices, pushing for a mindset change towards swifter and more imaginative decision-making processes in governance. He urges for a reduction in government inefficiencies and recommends involving private sector intellectuals in decision-making roles to streamline processes.

Latest News

