Deadly Strikes in Damascus: Tensions Soar Amidst Targeted Attacks

Fifteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus, targeting military sites and the headquarters of the Islamic Jihad group. The strikes, occurring in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, are part of ongoing Israeli action against Iran-linked targets in Syria following a Hamas attack.

Updated: 15-11-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of deadly strikes, Israeli forces targeted residential buildings in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of fifteen individuals, as reported by Syrian state media.

The attacks concentrated on the military sites and the headquarters of the Islamic Jihad group within the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, to the west of the Syrian capital.

Israel has intensified its military operations against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, notably ramping up such actions after the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

