Deadly Strikes in Damascus: Tensions Soar Amidst Targeted Attacks

In a series of deadly strikes, Israeli forces targeted residential buildings in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of fifteen individuals, as reported by Syrian state media.

The attacks concentrated on the military sites and the headquarters of the Islamic Jihad group within the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, to the west of the Syrian capital.

Israel has intensified its military operations against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, notably ramping up such actions after the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

