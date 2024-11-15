Left Menu

Ivory Law Overhaul: A Balanced Approach

A New York law limiting ivory sales was partially struck down by a federal appeals court, deeming it broader than needed. The 2014 law aimed to tackle illegal ivory trade by imposing tougher restrictions than federal law. However, parts of it were seen as excessively restrictive on lawful trade communication.

A federal appeals court in New York has struck down parts of a state law restricting ivory sales, calling it overly broad. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that while much of the 2014 law remains intact, some provisions unjustifiably limited commerce related to legally-sellable ivory goods.

The decision centered on how the law restricted speech that informed buyers about the authenticity and quality of ivory products. Judges Pierre Leval and Myrna Perez noted these restrictions as an undue burden, highlighting the need for balanced legislation that targets illegal sales without hampering legal transactions.

New York's law was initially crafted amid concerns over declining elephant populations, significantly surpassing federal regulations by setting stricter limits. However, the appeals court ruling has now reshaped the legal landscape, enabling antique dealers to better communicate with customers while maintaining protections against illegal trade.

