12 suspended Congress councillors in Ambernath join BJP

Twelve newly-elected councillors in the Ambernath Municipal Council in the district, suspended by the Congress for joining a post-poll front led by the BJP, have formally joined the saffron party.

The Congress slammed the BJP over the development, pointing out that while it took action against the councillors, the BJP welcomed them into its fold even though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called the alliance unacceptable.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravindra Chavan announced the development at the BJP office here late Wednesday night, asserting the move was not motivated by power but driven by a shared commitment to development.

The 12 councillors -- Pradeep Nana Patil, Darshana Patil, Archana Charan Patil, Harshada Pankaj Patil, Tejaswini Milind Patil, Vipul Pradeep Patil, Manish Mhatre, Dhanlakshmi Jayashankar, Sanjavani Rahul Devde, Dinesh Gaikwad, Kiran Badrinath Rathod and Kabir Naresh Gaikwad -- joined the BJP at a function in Navi Mumbai in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and minister Ganesh Naik.

''The people elected these councillors and they had promised development to the citizens. They have come with us because the government is working in a dynamic manner and is capable of delivering justice and development to the people,'' Chavan said.

Following the local polls held on December 20, the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining the ally Shiv Sena which had emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also included Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), another BJP ally in the state government.

The AVA secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member local body. Shiv Sena had won 27 seats, BJP 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected. With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength rose to 32 excluding the council president who is also from the BJP. Left red-faced with the unforeseen tie-up, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 councillors and a block president.

Chavan maintained that the councillors' move reflected growing confidence in the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

''They believe that only through the BJP can the promises made to the people be fulfilled effectively,'' he said, adding that the party would continue to focus on governance and development at the local body level.

But the ruling ally Shiv Sena has called the development a betrayal of ''coalition dharma''. On the BJP joining hands with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, Chavan said a show-cause notice has been issued to their Akot MLA, Prakash Bharsakhale.

Pradeep Patil had led the Congress in Ambernath for several years, and the defection of all the 12 councillors is being seen as a significant blow to the party.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said that in its attempt to create a Congress-free India, the BJP is now teeming with leaders poached from the opposition party.

The saffron party's Janus-faced policy was exposed by such developments, he said. ''The Congress took strict action, but the BJP, instead, welcomed these councillors into its fold. This shows the difference between what the BJP says and what it actually does....Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not take any action and merely made a statement (saying such an alliance was unacceptable),'' he said.

''For power, the BJP is even comfortable joining hands with (Asaduddin) Owaisi's AIMIM. This reflects the party's moral decline,'' added Sapkal.

