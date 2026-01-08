Left Menu

One dead in floods in Albania as rain and snow grip Balkans

A man was found drowned on Thursday in the Albanian city of Durres and emergency ⁠teams worked around the clock to evacuate dozens of people from flooded houses hit by heavy rainfall.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:37 IST
One dead in floods in Albania as rain and snow grip Balkans

A man was found drowned on Thursday in the Albanian city of Durres and emergency ⁠teams worked around the clock to evacuate dozens of people from flooded houses hit by heavy rainfall. The Western Balkan countries have seen disruption from snow and other winter weather since Sunday, with ​the closure of roads and railway lines, power cuts and drinking water affected.

Emergency teams were ‍using boats to evacuate villagers trapped in flooded houses in the area around other southwestern Albanian towns of Fier and Vlora, after the Viosa River rose to over 9 metres, the defence ministry said. A 55-year-old municipal worker ⁠who ‌went missing on Tuesday was ⁠found dead in a drainage canal in Durres, probably swept away by the current, according to the interior ‍ministry.

The emergency services said they were working to remove water from around 800 homes and buildings, ​after sheltering around 300 people in the army and police facilities. In neighbouring Kosovo, where vast ⁠areas of land have been flooded in the past days, the rain was replaced by snow on Thursday. Bosnia ⁠has also been hit by snow.

"It is very difficult to function like this, the streets are not cleared, especially for pedestrians," said Armin Hasanovic, a resident of the Bosnian ⁠capital of Sarajevo. The temperature of -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded on Thursday morning in the ⁠Croatian capital of Zagreb, ‌with meteorologists forecasting a new cold spell on Sunday with even lower temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Statues of Gandhi, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv to come up in Kalaburagi city

Statues of Gandhi, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv to come up in Kalaburagi city

 India
2
Patient jumps to death from SMS Hospital in Jaipur

Patient jumps to death from SMS Hospital in Jaipur

 India
3
SGPC condemns Atishi for alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur

SGPC condemns Atishi for alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur

 India
4
Euro zone yields edge up from one-month lows

Euro zone yields edge up from one-month lows

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026