Musk's Diplomatic Encounter: A Step Towards US-Iran Peace

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, engaged in a seemingly significant diplomatic meeting with Iran's ambassador to the United Nations earlier this week.

The New York Times, citing two Iranian officials, reported that the primary focus of their discussions was centered on mitigating the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

This meeting underscores Musk's expanding role from business innovation to contributing towards international peace efforts, as the world watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)