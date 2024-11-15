Developing Nations Challenge Climate-Linked Trade Measures
At COP29, developing countries criticized unilateral trade measures posed as climate actions, labeling them discriminatory. They argued these measures compromise global cooperation and violate equity principles. The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism was highlighted as a prime example. The debate underscores the tension between climate policy and trade dynamics.
- India
Developing countries voiced their dissent against unilateral trade measures cloaked as climate actions during the COP29 climate talks, labeling them 'discriminatory' and a hindrance to global cooperation.
China, representing the BASIC countries, proposed the UN climate body address issues like the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, although the topic failed to enter the formal agenda amid prolonged debate.
The EU argues that such discussions fall under the World Trade Organization's purview, but experts insist they should be addressed in forums like the UNFCCC that prioritize equity.
