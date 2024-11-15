Developing Nations Challenge Climate-Linked Trade Measures

Developing countries voiced their dissent against unilateral trade measures cloaked as climate actions during the COP29 climate talks, labeling them 'discriminatory' and a hindrance to global cooperation.

China, representing the BASIC countries, proposed the UN climate body address issues like the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, although the topic failed to enter the formal agenda amid prolonged debate.

The EU argues that such discussions fall under the World Trade Organization's purview, but experts insist they should be addressed in forums like the UNFCCC that prioritize equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)