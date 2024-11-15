Left Menu

Russia Advises Citizens to Exit Turbulent Abkhazia

Russia has expressed concern over the crisis in Abkhazia and advised its citizens to avoid traveling there. Those already in the region are urged to leave. The situation in the republic has prompted this cautionary advisory from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:07 IST
Russia Advises Citizens to Exit Turbulent Abkhazia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia raised alarms on Friday regarding the escalating tensions in Abkhazia, urging its citizens to depart the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova highlighted Russia's unease, pointing out the crisis situation unfolding in the friendly neighboring republic.

The ministry strongly advised Russian nationals to refrain from travel to Abkhazia and encouraged those currently in the area to make arrangements to leave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024