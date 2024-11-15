Russia Advises Citizens to Exit Turbulent Abkhazia
Russia has expressed concern over the crisis in Abkhazia and advised its citizens to avoid traveling there. Those already in the region are urged to leave. The situation in the republic has prompted this cautionary advisory from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Russia raised alarms on Friday regarding the escalating tensions in Abkhazia, urging its citizens to depart the region.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova highlighted Russia's unease, pointing out the crisis situation unfolding in the friendly neighboring republic.
The ministry strongly advised Russian nationals to refrain from travel to Abkhazia and encouraged those currently in the area to make arrangements to leave.
