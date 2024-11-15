Gold and Diamonds Seized in Nagpur Bust

In a significant bust, two individuals have been detained in Nagpur with gold and diamonds valued at Rs 1.63 crore, according to a Crime Branch official.

The suspects, Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir and Kunal Ramesh Shirke, both aged 30, were apprehended in the Imambada area at 2 pm on Friday.

The men reportedly transported the precious items from Mumbai via flight. Investigations by Imambada police are ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)