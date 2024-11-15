Gold and Diamonds Seized in Nagpur Bust
Two men were detained in Nagpur for possession of gold and diamonds valued at Rs 1.63 crore. Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir and Kunal Ramesh Shirke were arrested in Imambada after reportedly transporting the valuables from Mumbai by flight. Further investigations are underway by the local police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:33 IST
- India
In a significant bust, two individuals have been detained in Nagpur with gold and diamonds valued at Rs 1.63 crore, according to a Crime Branch official.
The suspects, Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir and Kunal Ramesh Shirke, both aged 30, were apprehended in the Imambada area at 2 pm on Friday.
The men reportedly transported the precious items from Mumbai via flight. Investigations by Imambada police are ongoing to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
