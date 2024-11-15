Left Menu

Gold and Diamonds Seized in Nagpur Bust

Two men were detained in Nagpur for possession of gold and diamonds valued at Rs 1.63 crore. Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir and Kunal Ramesh Shirke were arrested in Imambada after reportedly transporting the valuables from Mumbai by flight. Further investigations are underway by the local police.

Updated: 15-11-2024 22:33 IST
In a significant bust, two individuals have been detained in Nagpur with gold and diamonds valued at Rs 1.63 crore, according to a Crime Branch official.

The suspects, Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir and Kunal Ramesh Shirke, both aged 30, were apprehended in the Imambada area at 2 pm on Friday.

The men reportedly transported the precious items from Mumbai via flight. Investigations by Imambada police are ongoing to uncover further details.

