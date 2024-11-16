Revamping Punjab: Kejriwal's Vision for Law and Order

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, hailed the Punjab Police as the 'most disciplined' force during a Saturday event where appointment letters were distributed to new recruits. Kejriwal, alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, emphasized the state's achievement of creating 8,705 police jobs in two and a half years.

While acknowledging improvements, Kejriwal stated more efforts are needed to boost Punjab's law and order, which had deteriorated under previous administrations. A media survey ranked Punjab second nationwide for law enforcement, but Kejriwal acknowledged ongoing challenges, citing positive changes since AAP's governance began.

Kejriwal announced plans for a novel law and order framework, integrating cutting-edge technology and increased resources. This initiative, he claims, will spread globally, ensuring safety for Punjab's citizens and attracting industry investment, which has surged by Rs 60,000 crore, generating three lakh jobs since AAP's administration began.

(With inputs from agencies.)