Clash Erupts Outside Silchar Hospital Over Bodies of Militant Suspects

Tensions flared outside Silchar Medical College Hospital on Saturday, leading to a confrontation between police and the families of 10 suspected militants. The deceased were involved in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district.

Relatives camped outside the hospital, demanding the release of the bodies, which authorities planned to hand over to Manipur police. Attempts by Assam police officials to mediate the situation failed, resulting in stone-pelting by the agitated crowd, injuring several, including media personnel.

Police resorted to using lathi charges to control the situation, eventually reaching an agreement with family members to receive the bodies once they are airlifted to Manipur. The incident dates back to an insurgent attack on the Borobekra police station in Jiribam. The arrangement for transporting the bodies is now underway.

