Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Four Arrested in Major Drug Bust

In a significant drug bust, Assam police confiscated 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Sivasagar district and detained four suspects. The operation was part of a joint effort by Sivasagar and Golaghat district police. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:50 IST
Police seized about 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 5 crore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Assam Police seized approximately 1 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5 crore in Assam's Sivasagar district. This crackdown resulted in the arrest of four alleged drug peddlers.

Jointly conducted by the Sivasagar and Golaghat district police forces, the operation was spearheaded by John Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Golaghat district. The sting was linked to Sarupathar police station case number 18/24 under the NDPS act, as Das detailed.

The detainees include Pinku Debnath, Narayan Debnath, Baburam Konwor, and Rabi Jaiswal, the latter being the main accused previously on the run. The bust recovered 65 packets of heroin hidden within modified compartments of two vehicles, one lacking a registration plate. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the success of the operation on his social media platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

