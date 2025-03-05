Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Four Arrested in Major Drug Bust

In a significant operation, Assam Police seized approximately 1 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5 crore in Assam's Sivasagar district. This crackdown resulted in the arrest of four alleged drug peddlers.

Jointly conducted by the Sivasagar and Golaghat district police forces, the operation was spearheaded by John Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Golaghat district. The sting was linked to Sarupathar police station case number 18/24 under the NDPS act, as Das detailed.

The detainees include Pinku Debnath, Narayan Debnath, Baburam Konwor, and Rabi Jaiswal, the latter being the main accused previously on the run. The bust recovered 65 packets of heroin hidden within modified compartments of two vehicles, one lacking a registration plate. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the success of the operation on his social media platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)