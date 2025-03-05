Assam Police Crack Down on Liquor and Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures
Assam Police conducted two significant operations in Cachar district, seizing 102 liters of Indian-made Foreign Liquor and substantial quantities of heroin. Four individuals were apprehended, and investigations are ongoing. These operations highlight the police's continued efforts against illegal liquor and drug trafficking in the region.
In a determined effort to curb illegal activities, Assam Police have seized 102 liters of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and drugs in two separate operations in Cachar district, police officials confirmed. The raids resulted in the apprehension of four suspects, marking a significant milestone in the district's crackdown on illicit trade.
According to Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, the first operation occurred on March 4th evening, targeting illicit liquor activities in the Irongmara bazar area. Officers, acting on intelligence inputs, raided a pan shop and confiscated 102.84 liters of IMFL in the presence of witnesses. The accused individuals, however, remain at large.
Latter that evening, another operation, this time focusing on suspected drug trafficking, unfolded near Silchar Railway Station. Police detained Rokibul Islam and Jahangir Alom from Barpeta, recovering heroin hidden in soap cases. This was part of a broader initiative against illegal narcotics, following a successful February 28th operation that netted heroin and cash from a vehicle on Silcoorie Road.
