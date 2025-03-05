Left Menu

Assam Police Crack Down on Liquor and Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures

Assam Police conducted two significant operations in Cachar district, seizing 102 liters of Indian-made Foreign Liquor and substantial quantities of heroin. Four individuals were apprehended, and investigations are ongoing. These operations highlight the police's continued efforts against illegal liquor and drug trafficking in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:46 IST
Assam Police Crack Down on Liquor and Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures
Police seizes 102 litres of IMFL and drugs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to curb illegal activities, Assam Police have seized 102 liters of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and drugs in two separate operations in Cachar district, police officials confirmed. The raids resulted in the apprehension of four suspects, marking a significant milestone in the district's crackdown on illicit trade.

According to Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, the first operation occurred on March 4th evening, targeting illicit liquor activities in the Irongmara bazar area. Officers, acting on intelligence inputs, raided a pan shop and confiscated 102.84 liters of IMFL in the presence of witnesses. The accused individuals, however, remain at large.

Latter that evening, another operation, this time focusing on suspected drug trafficking, unfolded near Silchar Railway Station. Police detained Rokibul Islam and Jahangir Alom from Barpeta, recovering heroin hidden in soap cases. This was part of a broader initiative against illegal narcotics, following a successful February 28th operation that netted heroin and cash from a vehicle on Silcoorie Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025