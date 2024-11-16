Left Menu

Shocking Patricide: A Tragedy in Chandraul Village

In Chandraul village, a man identified as Mohit Chauhan allegedly killed his father, Jai Prakash Chauhan, while working in the field. The victim succumbed to severe injuries from a spade attack. Mohit was arrested, and a case was registered under relevant legal sections, police said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chandraul village as a mentally unstable man allegedly killed his 55-year-old father on Saturday, according to police reports.

The incident took place in the morning while both Jai Prakash Chauhan and his son, Mohit Chauhan, were working in their field, as stated by officials.

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi reported that Mohit attacked his father with a spade, causing severe injuries. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, the victim was declared dead. Mohit has been arrested, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

