Controversy Swirls as Accused Industrialist Honored at Patidar Event

Industrialist Jaysukh Patel, facing criticism for his role in the Morbi bridge collapse, was honored at a Patidar community event. The honor recognized his late father's contributions, despite objections from victims' families. Patel, out on bail, was recently allowed back into Morbi for the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morbi | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:58 IST
Industrialist Jaysukh Patel, the main accused in the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives, has come under criticism. Recently, he was controversially honored at a Patidar community event in Morbi district, sparking outrage among victims' families.

Organizers of the event argued that Patel, whose bail conditions were recently relaxed, was honored for being the son of OR Patel, a philanthropist and founder of the Ajanta Group. Despite his connection to the tragic incident, the community paid tribute with a ceremony where Patel was weighed in 'modak' at the Kadva Patidar Kanya Kelavani Mandal.

Victims' representatives expressed their anger at the event, questioning why Patel was honored despite his pending trial. Former Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara supported the recognition, emphasizing Patel's innocence and his family's philanthropic legacy. Meanwhile, Patel's legal battles linked to the bridge collapse continue, with significant public and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

