Tensions Rise in Manipur After Violent Gunfight and Abductions

The bodies of 10 Kuki-Zo youths, killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur, were airlifted for autopsies, sparking clashes between families and police. Additional unrest followed the discovery of bodies believed to be hostages, intensifying ethnic violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:27 IST
Tensions Rise in Manipur After Violent Gunfight and Abductions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tension in Manipur rises as the bodies of 10 Kuki-Zo youths, killed in an encounter with security personnel, were airlifted from Silchar to Churachandpur for autopsies. Clashes erupted when families demanded immediate custody, resulting in police resorting to force to maintain order.

The unrest didn't stop there, as reports of other deceased individuals—allegedly hostages—surfaced, intensifying the already volatile situation. This unrest led to stone-pelting incidents that injured several, including four journalists, one of whom was a female reporter.

Authorities from both Manipur and Assam eventually managed to transport the bodies peacefully. However, recurring ethnic violence and militant activities in Jiribam reflect a pressing need for resolution and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

