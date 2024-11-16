Controversial Bail: Businessman Freed Amidst ED's Alleged Missteps
A court granted bail to businessman Rajesh Katyal in a Rs 241 crore money laundering case, criticizing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arresting him despite Delhi High Court orders. The judge questioned the legitimacy of the predicate offense and the alleged financial transactions related to proceeds of crime.
A court in Delhi has granted bail to businessman Rajesh Katyal amid a significant money laundering controversy involving Rs 241 crore. The decision sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defying High Court orders in making the arrest. Special Judge Gaurav Gupta labeled the ED's approach as 'brazen' and in 'disregard' of court directives.
Judge Gupta pointed to arguments presented by senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Geeta Luthra, representing Katyal, noting an existing Delhi High Court decree to maintain status quo, which the ED allegedly ignored. This legal order was grounded on a FIR that fueled the ED's case, reportedly leading to an arrest on dubious grounds.
Highlighting further inconsistencies, the judge remarked on the lack of disclosure by the ED concerning quashed FIRs in previous remand applications and pointed out the ED's selective accounting of transactions that biased their claims of criminal proceeds. Furthermore, the legitimacy of the predicate offense was questioned, complicating the prosecution's assertions of financial wrongdoing.
