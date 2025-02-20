U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Block on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a block against President Donald Trump's efforts to limit automatic birthright citizenship across the country. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Trump administration's request to pause a nationwide injunction, initially issued by a Seattle federal judge.

This marks the first appellate court intervention regarding Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship. The fate of the order may ultimately rest with the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, other courts in Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire have taken similar action, with appeals underway in two of these cases.

The contested order signed by Trump aimed to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. Critics, including Democratic state attorneys general and immigrant advocates, argue it infringes on the 14th Amendment, which historically guarantees citizenship for nearly all U.S.-born children.

(With inputs from agencies.)