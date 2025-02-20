Left Menu

Court Upholds Block on Trump Birthright Citizenship Order

A U.S. appeals court rejected President Trump's request to curtail birthright citizenship, upholding an order from a lower court. This decision by the 9th Circuit marks the first appellate review of Trump's immigration crackdown, potentially setting the stage for a Supreme Court decision.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has sustained an order that prevents President Donald Trump from restricting automatic birthright citizenship across the country. The curb was a significant part of his administration's stringent measures against immigration and unlawful border entries.

In a key ruling, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the Trump administration's plea to halt the lower court's decision. This represents the first instance an appellate court has addressed Trump's executive order targeting birthright citizenship.

The development introduces a potential path for the U.S. Supreme Court to ultimately determine the executive order's legal standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

