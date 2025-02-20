Court Upholds Block on Trump Birthright Citizenship Order

A U.S. appeals court has sustained an order that prevents President Donald Trump from restricting automatic birthright citizenship across the country. The curb was a significant part of his administration's stringent measures against immigration and unlawful border entries.

In a key ruling, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the Trump administration's plea to halt the lower court's decision. This represents the first instance an appellate court has addressed Trump's executive order targeting birthright citizenship.

The development introduces a potential path for the U.S. Supreme Court to ultimately determine the executive order's legal standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)