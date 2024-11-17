Manipur Erupts: Violent Protests Lead to Chaos and Curfews
In Manipur, violent protests erupted after the recovery of six bodies from a river. Residences of ministers and MLAs were attacked, prompting curfews and internet suspension in several districts. Protestors demand swift justice and government accountability, leading to widespread unrest and calls for military action against militants.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Manipur witnessed widespread unrest after the discovery of six bodies in a local river. Protestors, incensed by the incident, targeted the residences of several state ministers and MLAs, demanding accountability and prompt action.
The fury of the protestors led to the imposition of indefinite curfews in five districts and the suspension of internet services. With security forces on alert, tear gas was deployed to disperse crowds in various parts of Imphal.
The crisis has escalated calls for military intervention and the repeal of controversial laws, as the state's administration grapples with the volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension Escalates in Manipur's Imphal West Amid Armed Confrontation
Escalating Tensions: Armed Attacks Shake Manipur’s Imphal East
Calls for Justice: Imphal Valley on Edge Over Abductions and Violence
Student-led Protests Erupt in Imphal Valley over Alleged Abductions
Tensions Rise in Imphal Valley Amid Discovery of Bodies in Jiribam