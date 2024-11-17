Left Menu

Manipur Erupts: Violent Protests Lead to Chaos and Curfews

In Manipur, violent protests erupted after the recovery of six bodies from a river. Residences of ministers and MLAs were attacked, prompting curfews and internet suspension in several districts. Protestors demand swift justice and government accountability, leading to widespread unrest and calls for military action against militants.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Manipur witnessed widespread unrest after the discovery of six bodies in a local river. Protestors, incensed by the incident, targeted the residences of several state ministers and MLAs, demanding accountability and prompt action.

The fury of the protestors led to the imposition of indefinite curfews in five districts and the suspension of internet services. With security forces on alert, tear gas was deployed to disperse crowds in various parts of Imphal.

The crisis has escalated calls for military intervention and the repeal of controversial laws, as the state's administration grapples with the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

