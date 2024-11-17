Left Menu

Cash Concealed in Cow Dung: Police Unravel Rural Heist

In a daring police raid in Balasore district, officers discovered a large stash of cash hidden in cow dung. The money was linked to Gopal Behera, who is accused of stealing over Rs 20 lakhs from a Hyderabad company. Authorities continue to search for Behera and his brother-in-law.

Updated: 17-11-2024 00:47 IST
In a dramatic police operation, authorities from Hyderabad and Odisha uncovered a significant amount of cash hidden in a pile of cow dung in a village in Balasore district, according to officials on Saturday.

The discovery took place in Badamandaruni village, under the jurisdiction of Kamarda police station. A combined task force raided the residence of the in-laws of Gopal Behera, the main suspect.

Behera, currently at large, was employed by an agro-based company in Hyderabad where he allegedly misappropriated more than Rs 20 lakhs from the company's funds. The money was reportedly sent to the village by Rabindra Behera, Behera's brother-in-law. Police efforts, led by Hyderabad and Kamarda teams, have detained a family member for questioning as the search for the suspects continues.

