Ukraine's Air Defence Faces Russian Assault

Ukraine's air defence units engaged in defending Kyiv against a Russian air strike on Sunday. Multiple explosions were heard, indicating the active efforts of air defence systems to neutralize the threat. The situation underscored the ongoing military tensions and strategic defensive actions within the region.

Ukrainian air defence units launched efforts to thwart a Russian aerial offensive targeting Kyiv, as confirmed by the Ukrainian capital's military administration on Sunday.

According to Reuters, witnesses reported hearing a series of explosions, suggesting the activation of air defence systems in response to the assault.

This development highlights the persistent military tensions and significant defensive measures taking place in the region.

