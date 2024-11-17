Tragedy Strikes Nachshon Regiment in Gaza
An Israeli soldier from the Nachshon Regiment, part of the Kfir Brigade, was killed in combat north of Gaza on Saturday, according to the military's report released on Sunday.
Updated: 17-11-2024 10:00 IST
The soldier belonged to the Nachshon Regiment, which is part of the esteemed Kfir Brigade, known for their critical role in regional security operations.
This recent incident underscores the ongoing volatility and the high human cost associated with the ongoing conflict in the region.
