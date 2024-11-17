Climate Brinkmanship: COP29 Debates and Delays

The opening week of COP29 in Baku concentrated on distractions instead of decisive actions, particularly on essential financial commitments. Talks stalled over the amount wealthy nations should contribute to aid developing countries, as the figure remains unsettled between $100 billion and $1.3 trillion.

As ministers prepare to join discussions in the second week, the hope is to resolve the financial deadlock. Simon Stiell, the United Nations Climate Secretary, emphasized the urgency for quicker decisions on key issues, highlighting the threat to global emission reduction goals.

Despite distractions, including geopolitical tensions and calls for reform, leaders expressed cautious optimism. The primary challenge remains keeping the Paris Agreement target in sight, striving to limit global temperature rise. With the window for agreement closing, all eyes are on COP29's president to navigate these complex negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)