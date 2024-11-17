Left Menu

Campaign Against Animal Sacrifice Gains Momentum in Bihar

Animal rights activists, led by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, are urging Bihar's government to halt animal sacrifices and illegal cattle transportation to Nepal for the Gadhimai festival. They emphasize adherence to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the cultural principles of non-violence.

Updated: 17-11-2024 12:50 IST
Campaign Against Animal Sacrifice Gains Momentum in Bihar
Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi and animal rights activists have called on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to urgently address the persistent issue of animal sacrifice within the state.

Activists have also pressed for action against the illegal transit of cattle to Nepal, particularly ahead of the Gadhimai festival known for its animal sacrifices.

A coalition of animal protection advocates has met with Bihar's Chief Secretary, urging compliance with the Supreme Court's directives and Indian constitutional mandates against animal cruelty.

