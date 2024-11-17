Left Menu

Youth Flows to Army Recruitment Rally in Poonch: A Step Towards Employment and Patriotism

Over 26,000 youth participated in an army recruitment rally in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to fill 352 vacancies in the Territorial Army. The rally highlighted opportunities for regional employment and patriotism. Physical and medical tests were conducted, and around 4,000 candidates progressed. Local appreciation emphasized the event's significance.

Youth Flows to Army Recruitment Rally in Poonch: A Step Towards Employment and Patriotism
In a significant move toward promoting employment and patriotism, over 26,000 young aspirants participated in an army recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, marking the first such event in five years. Officials reported the rally, commencing November 8 at Advance Landing Ground in Surankote, sought to fill 307 soldier general duty and 45 clerical and tradesmen vacancies in the Territorial Army.

The recruitment drive, open to candidates from 31 tehsils in Jammu division and broader regions for certain roles, showcased the eagerness of thousands ready to serve their nation. Physical endurance tests, including a 1.6 km run and chin-ups, along with medical exams were part of the 10-day selection process, with officials satisfied by the enthusiastic youth turnout.

With around 4,000 candidates clearing initial tests, local appreciation underscored the drive's role in tackling unemployment and building pride. Community support, highlighted by citizens like Syed Imtiaz Kazmi, and statements from aspirants such as Mohd Asad and Mohd Iqbal, emphasized the army's efforts in bridging employment gaps and reinforcing regional development and unity.

