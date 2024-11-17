Laughter Lands Official in Trouble: A Chhatarpur Showdown

An assistant manager in the district of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been served a show cause notice after allegedly laughing in a public hearing attended by senior colleagues.

The notice was issued by additional collector Milind Nagdev to KK Tiwari, highlighting the laughter as conduct unbecoming under MP Civil Services rules. This incident, publicly observed on October 29, was widely discussed after the notice circulated on social media.

The additional collector has expressed surprise at the issuance of the notice and has promised to look into the matter. Meanwhile, Tiwari has already submitted his response to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)