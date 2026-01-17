Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Prashant Kishor Calls for Disciplinary Action in NEET Aspirant's Death Case

Prashant Kishor urged for disciplinary action against the officer who initially investigated the NEET aspirant's death case in Patna. He also appealed for no action against protestors while meeting the family's demand for a reinvestigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:01 IST
Demand for Justice: Prashant Kishor Calls for Disciplinary Action in NEET Aspirant's Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has called for disciplinary action against the initial investigating officer in the case of the NEET aspirant's death in Patna. He further urged police authorities to refrain from taking action against protestors who rallied following the tragic incident.

Kishor met with the bereaved family of the 18-year-old student and Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma. He had previously questioned the police's handling of the case during a visit to the family in Jehanabad.

The deceased aspirant, who was staying in a private hostel for exam coaching, was found unconscious earlier this month and later died. Allegations of sexual assault and police cover-up emerged, leading to intensified protests and demand for justice. Authorities have now constituted an SIT to re-investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

