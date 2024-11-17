Left Menu

Tragedy at Ullal Beach Resort: Swimming Pool Lapses Lead to Drowning

Three women drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Ullal beach. The victims, all engineering students from Mysuru, tragically died attempting to rescue each other. Police investigations reveal safety lapses at the resort, with no lifeguards or life-saving equipment present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:22 IST
Tragedy at Ullal Beach Resort: Swimming Pool Lapses Lead to Drowning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a resort near Ullal beach, three women drowned in a swimming pool under unfortunate circumstances. The victims were identified as Nishita M D, Parvati S, and Keerthana N, all engineering students from Mysuru. Initial reports suggest they were attempting to save each other when the accident occurred.

The incident unfolded when Nishita entered the pool without knowing how to swim. Her friends, Parvati and later Keerthana, tried to rescue her, but none succeeded. CCTV footage shows the women desperately seeking help, with no one around to assist. This has raised serious concerns about safety measures at the resort.

Following the incident, Mangaluru Police have launched an investigation. Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that the women died of accidental drowning and pointed out the absence of crucial safety infrastructure like lifeguards and life-saving equipment. Authorities have sealed the resort, and further actions are being considered to suspend its operational licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024