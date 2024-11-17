Tragedy at Ullal Beach Resort: Swimming Pool Lapses Lead to Drowning

In a tragic incident at a resort near Ullal beach, three women drowned in a swimming pool under unfortunate circumstances. The victims were identified as Nishita M D, Parvati S, and Keerthana N, all engineering students from Mysuru. Initial reports suggest they were attempting to save each other when the accident occurred.

The incident unfolded when Nishita entered the pool without knowing how to swim. Her friends, Parvati and later Keerthana, tried to rescue her, but none succeeded. CCTV footage shows the women desperately seeking help, with no one around to assist. This has raised serious concerns about safety measures at the resort.

Following the incident, Mangaluru Police have launched an investigation. Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that the women died of accidental drowning and pointed out the absence of crucial safety infrastructure like lifeguards and life-saving equipment. Authorities have sealed the resort, and further actions are being considered to suspend its operational licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)