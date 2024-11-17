Left Menu

Independent Candidate Faces Judicial Custody Amidst Election Chaos

Independent candidate Naresh Meena was sent to 14-day judicial custody following violent incidents during the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll. Meena was arrested for slapping an SDM and involvement in arson. Four FIRs have been registered against him amidst the chaos resulting in injuries to 26 policemen.

In a tumultuous turn of events, Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate from the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The arrest follows his involvement in last week's violence, culminating in a clash that left 26 policemen injured.

Meena, who contested the elections on November 13, was initially detained for slapping the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary on polling day. Subsequently, he was re-arrested in connection with an arson case, leading to his presentation via video conferencing at Deoli court on Sunday.

Amidst escalating tensions, Meena and his supporters disrupted the polling process, resulting in the torching of numerous vehicles and multiple FIRs filed against him. Authorities continue to investigate the chaos that marred the election day proceedings.

Latest News

