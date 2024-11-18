Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Abkhazia: State TV Seizure Attempt Thwarted

In Abkhazia, warning shots were fired as security personnel thwarted an attempt to seize the state television building in Sukhumi. The government reported that warning shots were necessary to prevent entry. Once the situation was under control, employees resumed their normal duties as per President Aslan Bzhania's information center.

18-11-2024
In a dramatic turn of events, security personnel fired warning shots to thwart an attempt to seize the state television building in Sukhumi, the capital of the Russian-backed breakaway region of Abkhazia, according to government reports on Sunday.

The incident unfolded when a group of individuals tried to gain control of the facility, prompting the security forces to take action. President Aslan Bzhania's information center confirmed via Telegram that warning shots were released to prevent any unauthorized access to the protected area.

With the situation swiftly normalized, staff at the broadcast company resumed their normal operations, ensuring continued media services without disruption, as reported by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

