Police Minister Mark Mitchell Reflects on a Year of Progress in Law and Order

After nearly a year as Police Minister, Mark Mitchell has highlighted significant progress in addressing law and order issues across New Zealand. Early results from Police statistics show promising trends in reducing crime and improving public safety.

“The public expects accountability from their leaders, and my 12-month commitment was my way of showing I take this responsibility seriously.”

Key Achievements in Crime Reduction

The Police Minister outlined several notable accomplishments under his leadership:

Reduction in overall victimisations: Down 3%, marking a positive trend in public safety.

Decrease in ram raids: A significant drop of over 60% compared to the previous year.

Improvement in violent crime statistics: Serious assaults fell by 3%, and aggravated robberies declined by 11%.

Increased foot patrols: Up 30%, enhancing visible police presence in communities.

Slower gang membership growth: Growth has decelerated from 10% to just 1% in the past year.

Mitchell also highlighted targeted enforcement efforts against major gangs, including operations against the Comancheros, Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters, and Mongols. “We’ve seen well-managed gang funerals and events this year without towns being taken over, a testament to our back-to-basics policing approach,” he said.

Challenges in Retail Crime

Despite the progress, Mitchell acknowledged persistent challenges in retail crime. Theft in retail spaces remains a significant issue, although the government has slowed trends in more violent incidents. “We are working tirelessly to address this area, and while we’ve seen some improvement, more action is needed,” he stated.

Future Focus: Safety and Economic Growth

Mitchell emphasized that there is still substantial work ahead to make New Zealand the safest country in the world. The Government’s broader social investment strategy, coupled with efforts to restore economic strength, is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this vision.

“The restoration of a strong economy will support long-term safety outcomes by addressing some of the underlying causes of crime,” Mitchell explained.

A Commitment to Continue

Reflecting on his performance, Mitchell expressed confidence in his leadership over the past year. “Having considered my performance, I believe I’ve delivered on my promise to show change in the first 12 months. While I’m proud of these results, I remain focused on the work ahead,” he concluded.

Mitchell reaffirmed his commitment to creating a safer New Zealand and encouraged the public to hold him accountable as he continues his efforts to restore a clear sense of safety across the country.