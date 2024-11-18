Bold Heist at Windsor: Vehicles Stolen from Royal Estate

In a daring late-night burglary, two masked individuals breached Windsor Castle estate, making off with vehicles from a barn.

Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were away, Prince William and his family were reportedly on the grounds. The offenders used stolen transport to penetrate security barriers and escape.

As authorities investigate this security lapse, reminiscent of a 2021 intrusion, Buckingham Palace remains silent on the incident, urging caution over speculative links to previous threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)