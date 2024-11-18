Bold Heist at Windsor: Vehicles Stolen from Royal Estate
Two masked men broke into Windsor Castle estate, stealing vehicles. Using a truck to breach security, they evaded capture. Buckingham Palace and the royal family were unharmed as they weren't present. Police have yet to arrest the culprits, though investigations continue.
In a daring late-night burglary, two masked individuals breached Windsor Castle estate, making off with vehicles from a barn.
Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were away, Prince William and his family were reportedly on the grounds. The offenders used stolen transport to penetrate security barriers and escape.
As authorities investigate this security lapse, reminiscent of a 2021 intrusion, Buckingham Palace remains silent on the incident, urging caution over speculative links to previous threats.
