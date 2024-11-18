Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Strikes Ignite Humanitarian Crisis
Israeli military strikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 14 Palestinians, including children, escalating the conflict with Hamas. Medical supplies are scarce, and conditions worsen in hospitals. The military campaigns aim to target and dismantle Hamas militants, while civilians struggle with increasing casualties and displacement.
Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday claimed the lives of 14 Palestinians, medical officials have reported. The dead include six people from displaced families living in tent shelters. An airstrike in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, categorized as a humanitarian zone, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including two children. Health officials further reported casualties in Rafah and Beit Lahiya, where Israeli missiles struck residential areas, leaving numerous injured.
The conflict intensifies as the Israeli military, engaged in ongoing operations against Hamas since October 2023, targets what it describes as 'terrorist sites.' Late Monday, an airstrike on a Gaza City home killed five people and injured ten more civilians. Israeli authorities have not commented on these events.
Schools, hospitals, and infrastructure are under siege. Kamal Adwan Hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, says an Israeli blockade prevents essential supplies from reaching the facility, resulting in rising malnutrition and fatalities. As Hamas and Islamic Jihad report successes against Israeli forces, Gazan civilians remain caught in the conflict, facing dire humanitarian conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
