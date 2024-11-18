Left Menu

U.S. Approval for Long-Range Strikes: A New Tension in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin warns that U.S. approval for Ukraine to use long-range American missiles would signify direct U.S. involvement in the conflict with Russia, escalating tensions. Reports suggest the Biden administration's decision is a response to North Korean soldiers aiding Russia. Russian officials caution against Western provocations and the risk of nuclear confrontation.

The Kremlin has cautioned that a U.S. decision allowing Ukraine to employ American missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory would mark direct American involvement in the conflict. This move, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, would be a significant escalation, altering the nature of U.S. involvement in the ongoing war.

In a previous statement made in September, President Vladimir Putin emphasized that such Western approval would implicate NATO countries directly in the war. This involvement would necessitate the use of NATO military infrastructure and personnel. The reports from The New York Times and Reuters suggest the Biden administration's decision follows actions by North Korean soldiers aiding Russia in the Kursk region.

Maria Butina, a Russian lawmaker, expressed concerns that the decision risks escalating tensions to unprecedented levels, possibly edging towards World War III. Russian officials have reiterated the potential consequences of testing the boundaries of Russia's nuclear doctrine, which now considers conventional attacks supported by nuclear-aligned nations as joint aggressions.

