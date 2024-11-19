Global Leaders Push for Reforms at Contentious G20 Summit

Leaders from the G20, representing the world's major economies, issued a joint declaration addressing pressing global issues. While the document calls for action on hunger and hostilities in regions like the Mideast and Ukraine, it faced criticism for lacking detailed plans to achieve these goals.

The declaration supports a global tax on billionaires and the expansion of the United Nations Security Council. Despite endorsement from most members, Argentina raised objections, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions and divergent views among countries.

Brazil, hosting the summit, emphasized its campaign against global hunger, which saw support from multiple nations and organizations. These initiatives, though significant, highlight the challenges leaders face in balancing diverse interests in a turbulent geopolitical landscape.

