Global Leaders Push for Reforms at Contentious G20 Summit

World leaders at the G20 summit called for action on global issues such as hunger, peace in the Mideast and Ukraine, and UN Security Council reform. Despite disagreements and lack of specifics, key outcomes include a proposal for a tax on billionaires and efforts to eradicate hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:47 IST
Leaders from the G20, representing the world's major economies, issued a joint declaration addressing pressing global issues. While the document calls for action on hunger and hostilities in regions like the Mideast and Ukraine, it faced criticism for lacking detailed plans to achieve these goals.

The declaration supports a global tax on billionaires and the expansion of the United Nations Security Council. Despite endorsement from most members, Argentina raised objections, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions and divergent views among countries.

Brazil, hosting the summit, emphasized its campaign against global hunger, which saw support from multiple nations and organizations. These initiatives, though significant, highlight the challenges leaders face in balancing diverse interests in a turbulent geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

