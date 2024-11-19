Hong Kong Activists' Legal Battle: A Trial Impacting Democracy's Future

In a landmark judgment, Hong Kong's High Court has delivered sentences ranging from four to ten years to 45 pro-democracy activists. This comes after an extensive subversion trial that has attracted widespread criticism internationally, including from the United States.

The case dates back to 2020 when significant figures like law professor Benny Tai allegedly orchestrated a plan perceived as a threat to Hong Kong's legislative balance. The ensuing political crackdown saw the arrest of numerous activists under China's National Security Law.

As the final verdict was reached in 2023, the implications for Hong Kong's political landscape have been profound, with the trial underscoring the tension between pro-democratic movements and governmental authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)