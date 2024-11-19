Left Menu

Hong Kong Activists' Legal Battle: A Trial Impacting Democracy's Future

Hong Kong's High Court has sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to 4-10 years in prison after a prolonged subversion trial. The trial, involving notable figures like Benny Tai and Joshua Wong, has intensified international scrutiny and marked a significant moment in the city's democratic history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:01 IST
Hong Kong Activists' Legal Battle: A Trial Impacting Democracy's Future
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

In a landmark judgment, Hong Kong's High Court has delivered sentences ranging from four to ten years to 45 pro-democracy activists. This comes after an extensive subversion trial that has attracted widespread criticism internationally, including from the United States.

The case dates back to 2020 when significant figures like law professor Benny Tai allegedly orchestrated a plan perceived as a threat to Hong Kong's legislative balance. The ensuing political crackdown saw the arrest of numerous activists under China's National Security Law.

As the final verdict was reached in 2023, the implications for Hong Kong's political landscape have been profound, with the trial underscoring the tension between pro-democratic movements and governmental authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024