In a somber revelation, UNICEF reported that over 200 children have perished, and 1,100 have sustained injuries in Lebanon over the past two months.

The alarming figure has escalated to at least 231 fatalities since the beginning of the war last year, according to spokesperson James Elder during a recent Geneva press conference.

Though he refrained from attributing blame, Elder underscored the visible evidence for those who monitor media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)