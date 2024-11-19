Left Menu

Tragic Toll on Lebanon's Children: A Grim Report

Over 200 children have been killed and 1,100 injured in Lebanon within the last two months, as reported by UNICEF. The fatalities have reached at least 231 since the onset of the conflict last year, highlighting the devastating impact on young lives in the region.

Updated: 19-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:55 IST
In a somber revelation, UNICEF reported that over 200 children have perished, and 1,100 have sustained injuries in Lebanon over the past two months.

The alarming figure has escalated to at least 231 fatalities since the beginning of the war last year, according to spokesperson James Elder during a recent Geneva press conference.

Though he refrained from attributing blame, Elder underscored the visible evidence for those who monitor media reports.

