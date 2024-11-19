Left Menu

Sabotage Suspected: Baltic Sea Data Cable Damage

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius suspects sabotage as damage is found on two data cables under the Baltic Sea, linking Finland to Germany and Lithuania to Sweden. Without concrete evidence, Europe's security concerns over hybrid threats, including those from Russia, have intensified.

Updated: 19-11-2024 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's defense minister announced on Tuesday that officials suspect sabotage as the cause of damage to two undersea data cables in the Baltic Sea, including one ending in Germany. However, no concrete evidence has been presented yet.

The C-Lion1 cable, stretching roughly 1.20 km from Helsinki to Rostock, was discovered damaged, along with another cable between Lithuania and Sweden. Speaking in Brussels, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius mentioned Russia's hybrid threat to Europe and called for a comprehensive defensive strategy.

Pistorius emphasized that belief in accidental damage is minimal. Finnish and German foreign ministries issued a statement highlighting suspicions of sabotage amid Europe's heightened security concerns due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and hybrid threats. Investigations are underway to secure this critical infrastructure.

