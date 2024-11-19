Left Menu

Spain Opens Doors: New Immigration Rules to Regularize 300,000 Migrants Annually

Spain plans to regularize up to 300,000 undocumented migrants annually over three years to boost its labor force. The new rules simplify work permit procedures, allowing migrants easier access to the job market as self-employed or employees. This aligns with Spain's strategy of being an open, prosperous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:02 IST
Spain Opens Doors: New Immigration Rules to Regularize 300,000 Migrants Annually
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain will regularize approximately 300,000 undocumented migrants each year for the next three years to expand its labor force, Migration Minister Elma Saiz announced. The move aims to sustain the country's welfare state by attracting up to 300,000 foreign workers annually.

In contrast to many European countries, Spain's leftist minority coalition government has adopted a more welcoming stance towards migrants, emphasizing the importance of being an open and prosperous nation rather than a closed and impoverished one, according to Saiz.

The immigration reforms streamline legal and administrative processes for obtaining work and residence permits, enabling migrants to register as both self-employed individuals and employees. These changes also provide additional labor rights protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024