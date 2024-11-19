Spain Opens Doors: New Immigration Rules to Regularize 300,000 Migrants Annually

Spain will regularize approximately 300,000 undocumented migrants each year for the next three years to expand its labor force, Migration Minister Elma Saiz announced. The move aims to sustain the country's welfare state by attracting up to 300,000 foreign workers annually.

In contrast to many European countries, Spain's leftist minority coalition government has adopted a more welcoming stance towards migrants, emphasizing the importance of being an open and prosperous nation rather than a closed and impoverished one, according to Saiz.

The immigration reforms streamline legal and administrative processes for obtaining work and residence permits, enabling migrants to register as both self-employed individuals and employees. These changes also provide additional labor rights protections.

