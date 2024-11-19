Left Menu

Greece's Media Goes Silent in Solidarity: Unions Unite for Better Wages

Journalist unions in Greece initiated a 24-hour strike, aligning with wider labor unrest preceding a nationwide strike. Demands include better wages and reinstated labor rights. Despite economic recovery, workers are burdened by high inflation and poor housing policies, leading to a call for action against the government.

  • Greece

Journalist unions in Greece have commenced a 24-hour strike, echoing broader labor discontent as the nation braces for a general strike on Wednesday. This movement sees public and private media outlets shuttering operations in a call for improved salaries.

Unions demand a rollback to pre-crisis labor rights, slashed during the financial crisis of 2010-18 and subsequent international bailouts. Although Greece enjoys economic growth and maintains investment-grade status, it still bears the EU's highest debt-to-GDP ratio. The impending general strike, led by both private and public sector unions, is poised to halt public transport and disrupt several services.

Union leaders also lambaste the government for its inaction on climbing inflation and poor housing policies, lamenting their role in the degradation of workers' living standards.

