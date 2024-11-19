Mexican President Seeks U.S. Clarification on 'El Mayo' Arrest

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has formally requested U.S. President Joe Biden to release comprehensive details regarding the arrest of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, the infamous drug kingpin, earlier this year.

The request, as reported by broadcaster N+, was made during a side meeting between the two leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

This move underscores the delicate diplomatic interactions concerning cross-border crime and bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)