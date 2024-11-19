Mexican President Seeks U.S. Clarification on 'El Mayo' Arrest
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has requested U.S. President Joe Biden to provide detailed information concerning the arrest of notorious drug lord Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada earlier this year. This request was reportedly made on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro.
The request, as reported by broadcaster N+, was made during a side meeting between the two leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.
This move underscores the delicate diplomatic interactions concerning cross-border crime and bilateral cooperation.
