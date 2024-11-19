Left Menu

Mexican President Seeks U.S. Clarification on 'El Mayo' Arrest

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has requested U.S. President Joe Biden to provide detailed information concerning the arrest of notorious drug lord Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada earlier this year. This request was reportedly made on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has formally requested U.S. President Joe Biden to release comprehensive details regarding the arrest of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, the infamous drug kingpin, earlier this year.

The request, as reported by broadcaster N+, was made during a side meeting between the two leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

This move underscores the delicate diplomatic interactions concerning cross-border crime and bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

