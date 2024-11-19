Left Menu

Controversy in Sambhal: Court Orders Mosque Survey Amid Ancient Temple Claims

A court in Sambhal has ordered a survey of a mosque following claims it sits on the site of an ancient Hindu temple. Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain petitioned for the survey, citing historical significance and potential religious encroachment. The site will be surveyed using video and photography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Sambhal has ordered a detailed survey of a mosque to determine its historical origins, following claims that it was constructed on the site of an ancient Hindu temple. The decision comes after a petition from Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Jain, known for representing Hindu interests in legal disputes regarding places of worship, asserted that the mosque, identified as Hari Har Mandir, is integral to Hindu faith. He has previously been involved in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case.

The civil court has instructed an advocate commissioner to carry out the survey using video and photography, emphasizing that the area is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India against any form of encroachment. The findings of the survey will be reported back to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

