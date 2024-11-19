Left Menu

Punjab Government Vows Action: The Bishnoi Custody Interview Scandal

The Punjab government assured the High Court that strict action would be taken against delinquent police officers regarding a controversial interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conducted during his police custody. The court has demanded transcripts and is closely monitoring the disciplinary proceedings initiated.

The Punjab government has promised to take stringent measures against errant police officers involved in the leaked interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which occurred while he was in custody. The assurance came as the Punjab and Haryana High Court continues to probe the controversial interview broadcast by a private news channel.

A division bench has requested the submission of transcripts from the Director General of Police's March press conference, as well as the presence of the principal secretary (home) Punjab at the next hearing. This comes after a special investigation team found that the interview, glamorizing crime, was indeed held during Bishnoi's custody.

The court, unsatisfied with actions taken so far, highlighted that senior officers must be held accountable and not let the juniors become scapegoats. The state has suspended several officers, and a retired high court judge is spearheading the inquiry to ensure justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

