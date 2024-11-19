Madhya Pradesh Lawyers Take Stand Against Stubble Burning

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association has taken a significant stance against stubble burning by announcing that none of its member lawyers will defend farmers accused in such cases due to environmental concerns.

Advocate D K Jain, the association's president, highlighted the alarming dangers stubble burning poses to public health, citing increasing pollution and the detrimental effects on living organisms and soil fertility.

With Madhya Pradesh leading the country in stubble burning incidents, the Bar Association's decision underscores the urgent need to adhere to guidelines from both the court and the government to combat this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)