Madhya Pradesh Lawyers Take Stand Against Stubble Burning

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association has decided that its lawyers will no longer represent farmers involved in stubble burning cases. Stubble burning is being condemned for its harmful environmental impacts, including pollution and the death of living organisms. The association aims to support a healthier public environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association has taken a significant stance against stubble burning by announcing that none of its member lawyers will defend farmers accused in such cases due to environmental concerns.

Advocate D K Jain, the association's president, highlighted the alarming dangers stubble burning poses to public health, citing increasing pollution and the detrimental effects on living organisms and soil fertility.

With Madhya Pradesh leading the country in stubble burning incidents, the Bar Association's decision underscores the urgent need to adhere to guidelines from both the court and the government to combat this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

