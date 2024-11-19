Left Menu

Argentina's Exit Signifies Cracks in UNIFIL's Unity

Argentina has announced its withdrawal from the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, following reported attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces, which Israel denies. The move highlights potential fractures within the mission, despite assurances from UNIFIL of continued commitment to their monitoring duties amid challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Argentina has informed the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, of its decision to withdraw its contingent. This marks a potential disturbance in the mission's cohesion, following attacks attributed to Israeli forces, though denied by Israel.

The UNIFIL mission, which includes approximately 10,000 personnel from 48 countries, has faced ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon, primarily involving Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. Despite these challenges, UNIFIL's spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, emphasized the mission's commitment to maintaining its presence, citing limited operational activities due to recent conflicts.

Argentina's decision impacts its contingent, which comprises three staff members, raising questions about broader international support for the mission. However, Tenenti reassured that the mission's intention is to remain operational, adding that UNIFIL continues to address damage inflicted by alleged attacks while ensuring the safety and rehabilitation of its facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

